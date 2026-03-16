Battle Of Galwan Director Apoorva Lakhia Reveals REAL Reason Behind Title Change To Maatrubhumi: 'Not An Overnight Decision...'

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Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan has now been retitled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. On Monday, March 16, the announcement was accompanied by a striking new poster featuring the updated title, showing Salman peeking from behind a bloodied wooden log wrapped with a spiked chain.

Why Battle Of Galwan Is Now Titled Maatrubhumi

However, fans were left confused about why the title was suddenly changed. Now, Apoorva, speaking to Hindustan Times, revealed that the decision was not an 'overnight' one, nor did it happen out of the blue.

"Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir's fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles- Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight," said Apoorva.

'It Reflects The Soul Of The Story'

Apoorva further stated that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures the emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully and reflects the soul of the story, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. He added that there is also a song in the film with the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more appropriate.

With Salman, the cast also includes Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady, along with Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia playing crucial roles.