Was 25-Year-Old Abjeet Kingra Arrested In AP Dhillon's Canada House Firing His Fan? Viral VIDEOS Show Him Listening To Singer’s Music

A 25-year-old man named Abjeet Kingra was arrested on October 30, 2024, in connection with the firing at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's residence in Canada. He was also charged with "discharge of a firearm with intent and arson." Days after his arrest, several videos surfaced indicating that Abjeet was allegedly a fan of Dhillon, with clips of him listening to the singer's music circulating on social media.

Videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared by Journalist V, show Abjeet jamming to Dhillon's music in his car, while another clip features him listening to AP's song Summer High at his residence.

Check out the viral videos:

Meanwhile, the other suspect, identified as 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, last known to be residing in Winnipeg, is currently in India, and an arrest warrant has been issued for him as well.

While Vikram's photo has not been provided by the police, they have shared details for identification. According to the police, Sharma is a South Asian man, standing 5'9" tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds (90.71 kg), and has black hair and brown eyes.

About AP Dhillon's firing incident

A firing took place outside AP's residence in Canada's Vancouver earlier in September this year. The gunfire was heard near his home in the Victoria Island area.

After the shooting, Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility, alleging that it was a response to Dhillon featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan in his music video, Old Money.

The Bishnoi gang is currently under investigation for its involvement in the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and politician Baba Siddique. The gang had previously issued multiple threats to Salman Khan.

Ap Dhillon is set to return to India after a three-year hiatus with his The Brownprint tour. He is scheduled to kick off in December 2024.