 AP Dhillon Canada Residence Firing: Ontario Police Arrest 25-Year-Old, Second Suspected To Be In India
In connection with the firing incident at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, the Ontario police arrested 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra on October 30, 2024. Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who was last known to be living in Winnipeg and is believed to be in India.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image

In connection with the firing incident at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, the Ontario police arrested 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra on October 30, 2024. While another suspect, a 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who was last known to be residing in Winnipeg, is said to be in India currently.

In an official statement by the Canadian Police, "On October 30th, 2024, a man was arrested and later charged in connection with recklessly discharging a firearm into a residence as well as setting fire to two vehicles in the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road, Colwood on September 2, 2024. On that date, police located two vehicles on fire and evidence that multiple shots had been fired at, and into, a residence. An occupant of the residence was evacuated by police and Colwood Fire Department extinguished the vehicle fires."

article-image

"On October 30 2024, police arrested 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra of Winnipeg. Abjeet Kingra has been charged with Discharge of a Firearm with Intent and Arson. Abjeet Kingra was arrested in Ontario and will appear in Ontario court today," added the statement.

The police have stated that they do not have a photo of Vikram Sharma but have provided details for identification. According to the police, Sharma is a South Asian man, standing 5'9" tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds (90.71 kg), and has black hair and brown eyes.

About AP Dhillon's firing incident

A firing was reported outside Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada. Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the incident.

In a social media post, the singer was also given death threats. The message reads, "The house in Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. He was showing off after casting Salman Khan in his song. We came to your house, you should have come out and shown us some action. The underworld life you copy, we are actually living it. Apni aukaat me raho nahi to kutte ki maut marogey."

AP Dhillon is all set to return to India after a three-year hiatus with his The Brownprint tour. He is scheduled to kick off in Mumbai on December 7. Later, the singer will also perform in Delhi and Chandigarh.

