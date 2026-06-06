'Wanted To Show Playful...': Peddi Director REACTS To Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor & Ram Charan's Controversial 'Forced' Kiss Scene

Peddi | Photo Via YouTube

Director Buchi Babu Sana has responded to criticism surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi after netizens accused the makers of objectifying her character.

Peddi Director Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor Objectification Row

The backlash also stemmed from a controversial scene featuring Ram Charan, in which his character uses a power cut as cover to forcefully kiss Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. The scene sparked widespread criticism online, with many viewers condemning the portrayal and raising concerns over the apparent lack of consent depicted in the sequence.

'Had Not Anticipated...'

Addressing the backlash, the filmmaker told Indian Express, “I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences." He added, "The idea was to showcase a playful romance story between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, we’ll be more careful and make better representations."

The controversy emerged after promotional material from Peddi sparked debate on social media, with several users expressing discomfort over Kapoor's characterisation and the depiction of romance in certain scenes.

While some fans defended the filmmakers, arguing that the context of the scenes remains unknown until the film's release, others felt the visuals reinforced outdated portrayals of women.

Free Press Journal's Peddi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Peddi a rating of 3.5 stars and wrote: "Peddi transforms from being a bud into a fully bloomed flower under the near-flawless direction of Buchi Babu Sana, who seems very clear about what he wants from the film and his characters. The film fully and rightfully belongs to the pan-India superstar Ram Charan, who does not allow you to even blink your eye from the first frame till the last."

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor has not reacted to the controversy.