Waluscha De Sousa on playing a Kashmiri Muslim in 'Tanaav': 'Grateful for this opportunity'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 05:51 PM IST
article-image

Actress Waluscha De Sousa will next be seen in 'Tanaav', a web series that touches upon the sensitive topic of Kashmir and its conflicts.

In the show, Waluscha will essay the role of a Kashmiri Muslim named Zainaab.

On taking up such a different role, Waluscha told Bollywood Hungama, "Taanav is very very special to me. It is a series where I got the opportunity to play a character so far removed from who I am entirely. I portray a Kashmiri Muslim woman and speak in Kashmiri as well – it is a dialect that I had to learn from scratch. I am so grateful for this opportunity and this character that was given to me by Sudhir Sir and Applause Production. It is a role very few would imagine me playing. This is perhaps the most fulfilling character I have played till date."

'Tanaav' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions.

Created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios, the show is helmed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn.

The show also features an outstanding cast of Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass and Aryaman Seth amongst others.

article-image

