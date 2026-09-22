'Wah Kya Struggle Hai, Gaining Sympathy': Rhiti Tiwari Gets TROLLED For Saying She Got Only ₹25K Monthly Allowance From Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Rhiti Faces Backlash Over Rs 25K Monthly Allowance Remark | Photo Via Instagram

Bhojpuri star and BJP politician Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari is facing backlash on social media after speaking about her financial struggles on Bigg Boss 20. During the conversation with ScoutOp, Rhiti revealed that she received around Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 from her father as a monthly allowance, which she said was difficult for her to survive on. She recalled that there were times when she would eat just a vada pav twice a day to fill her stomach.

Rhiti Tiwari Faces Backlash Over Rs 25K Monthly Allowance Remark

Rhiti also said that she “wasn’t born with a silver spoon” and spoke about her father’s decision not to help her with her career. However, she clarified that his refusal was not because he did not want to support her, but because he wanted her to grow independently, learn from her experiences and build her own path.

Check out the video:

Netizens React

Following her comments about money and her struggles, Rhiti faced criticism from some social-media users, with several questioning her description of Rs 25,000 as difficult to manage. Some users also accused her of trying to gain sympathy from the Bigg Boss 20 audience, while others made sarcastic remarks about the challenges she described.

One user wrote, “25k/month is NOT a struggle. That's a lot of pocket money? She's so privileged that she does not even understand what real struggle actually is!”

Another commented, “She is trying every way to gain audience sympathy like girl how desperate you are.”

Others reacted with comments such as, “Yaar yeh nepo bacche,” and “25k mai pura ghar sambhal jata hai humara voh bhi aacha khana khaa kar.”

Some users also sarcastically wrote, “Bagwan aise gareebe har bacche ko de,” while another commented, “Usko 25000 kam lag rehe hain, milte toh isse bhi zyada honge.”

Rhiti is the daughter of Manoj Tiwari and his first wife, Rani Tiwari; after her parents separated following years of marriage, she largely lived with her mother in Mumbai while maintaining ties with her father and his family, while Manoj later remarried and had two younger daughters, including Saanvika.