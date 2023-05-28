Garmi actor Vyom Yadav on working with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia: 'Sir shared anecdotes about shooting with Irrfan sir during Haasil'

Actor Vyom Yadav made viewers sit up and take notice of his raw, immeasurable talent as he made his OTT debut in the Tigmanshu Dhulia-directorial 'Garmi'. Based on the theme of student politics, Yadav's portrayal of a naive young student who gets embroiled between opposing political groups and their ideologies at his college campus, left everyone in awe.

The Free Press Journal got in touch with Vyom for a brief chat where the young actor spoke about his preparation, his experience of shooting the web series and who he is looking forward to working with.

Excerpts:

How well-versed with student politics are you in real life? Did you come across it while studying in Varanasi?

I have had no personal involvement or experience with student politics in real life, as I pursued my education in Delhi and not Varanasi. I was a student at Netaji Subhas Institution of Technology, an engineering college, where my focus was primarily on my studies as a Mechanical Engineer. While preparing for my role in ‘Garmi’, I delved into the subject of student politics and gained an understanding of the consequences and challenges students may face due to its influence. Reading about such incidents made me grateful that I never encountered such situations during my college years. Instead, I remained focused on pursuing my goals and aspirations, ensuring that my college life revolved around my personal growth and achievements.

How do you look at young students becoming future leaders of the country?

Our generation is fortunate to have instant access to information, allowing us to stay globally connected and well-informed about current events. This accessibility has the potential to shape the choices of those who may consider participating in politics in the future. With a clear understanding of the present circumstances, aspiring leaders would likely be motivated to work towards creating a future that provides ample opportunities for generations to come. The desire to make a positive difference and contribute to society becomes a significant responsibility for anyone aspiring to be a future leader.

Describe the experience of working with a seasoned filmmaker as Tigmanshu Dhulia? Any anecdotes he shared that will stay with you?

Working with Tigmanshu Sir as a director has been an incredible learning experience. He possesses a wealth of knowledge about films, acting, and everything in between, making being on set with him feel like attending multiple workshops simultaneously. Tigmanshu Sir's attention to detail is remarkable. He emphasized the importance of understanding how the frames would appear with specific lenses, highlighting the technical aspects alongside acting. It was a comprehensive experience where he would guide me not only in terms of performance but also in understanding what would translate well on camera. It was particularly surreal for me to shoot in the same location where Tigmanshu Sir had filmed Irrfan Khan sir for the movie ‘Haasil’. Tigmanshu Sir shared anecdotes about their time shooting there, recounting stories of Irrfan Khan's memorable moments, such as jumping from a particular spot. Having watched ‘Haasil’, I could relate to the shots he described, and it added to the blissful experience of working in that familiar environment.

Yadav with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia

What kind of projects and roles are you looking forward to?

When I read a script, it needs to captivate and hook me as an actor. Only then does it make sense for me to step into that role and bring it to life. I am committed to giving my absolute best in every project I undertake, ensuring that whatever I present to the audience, whether it's a character or a story, is of the highest quality. Thriller, drama, action, and suspense are genres that particularly intrigue and excite me personally, making them perennial favorites. However, I am also open to exploring other genres as long as I feel a sense of joy and confidence in the script.

Who is the one director on your wishlist, you're dying to work with?

As someone who lives and breathes cinema, it is a challenging task for me to choose just one favorite. However, there are several filmmakers I admire and would love to collaborate with. Working with Tigmanshu sir again would be an absolute delight, as his vision and expertise are truly exceptional. Additionally, directors like Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali, Vikram Aditya Motwane, Shoojit Sircar, Aditya Dhar, and Suresh Triveni are on my never-ending list of dream collaborations. The excitement I feel is akin to that of a 7-year-old in an ice cream shop, with endless possibilities and flavors to explore.