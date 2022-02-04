'I have become wiser on par with filmmaking', says 'The Great Indian Murder' director Tigmanshu Dhulia

The helmer of films such as Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Tigmanshu Dhulia knows how to weave magic with off-beat stories and characters that people cherish for a long time. Tigmanshu who won accolades for playing the iconic role of Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap’s two-part gritty revenge drama, Gangs of Wasseypur, began his Bollywood journey back in the ‘90s where he first worked as casting director for Shekhar Kapur’s film, Bandit Queen. A dialogue writer, screenwriter, producer, actor and director, Tigmanshu is quite popular in the film fraternity for donning many hats.

After delivering Yaara, the Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh-starrer crime film on OTT platform, Tigmanshu is all set to take the OTT platform by storm with his upcoming web series, The Great Indian Murder, which stars Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the web series is based on Vikas Swarup’s novel, Six Suspects. While speaking to the Free Press Journal, the director shared how he transformed the story from book to screen and how he strengthened his craft over the years. Excerpts from the interview:

What is the show all about? How was it conceptualised?

Producer Preeti Sinha has produced it, she knew about the book and then she took the rights. We are like a family and we decided to do it. Initially, it was slightly my greed about Vikas Swarup whose novel, Q & A, resulted in Slumdog Millionaire. The Great Indian Murder is an adaptation of Vikas’s famous novel, Six Suspects and we decided to make it as soon as possible. I know Vikas, as we are from the same home town – Allahabad. We had a discussion, after that, I read the novel and found it very interesting. We made a few changes in the novel.

What kind of changes did you make in the story for the web series?

There are a few changes that you have to do when you change any novel material for celluloid. The audio and visual medium is different. While adapting you come across some difficulties which need changes and we did the required changes. The novel usually has thought of a character and his/her entire feeling has to be portrayed rightly on screen. Though earlier it was done in a very melodramatic manner which will not be accepted now. Thus, we created two characters of Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi. There is no investigation in the novel, so we created this character of the investigation officer. I felt it was needed in the story.

How was your experience of transforming the story from book to screen?

Transformation takes time. When you get that perfect moment, it’s the moment when you feel that it’s bang on and you decorate it for the celluloid.

Will we see you acting in this web series?

I can’t perform and direct as well. Yes, I would like to focus on one thing. I avoid multitasking. I tried doing both in Milan Talkies, but my director popped out! I prefer directing while directing and vice versa.

How do you look at your journey?

I am mid-way presently, there is a lot more to do. I have seen a lot of ups and downs. I have become wiser on par with filmmaking.

How did you strengthen your craft as a filmmaker over the years?

I come from a theatre background and most of my training was done in theatres. I am from the National School of Drama and was a film student, but did not read about its craft anywhere. I learned about the craft while working on the sets. The strength I had, in the beginning, was my writing. I used to write plays, translate and adapt them. Interaction with actors and taking out performances from them was a plus point for me. But I was not strong visually and wanted to learn more on the visual front because this is a film medium. I watched films and learned composition etc. Writing and performing comes naturally to me from an early stage.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST