 Vivek Oberoi Buys Swanky New Rolls Royce Car Worth Whopping ₹12.25 Crore, Shows Family Enjoying Ride In Wholesome Video
Actor Vivek Oberoi got himself a brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge car worth a whopping Rs 12.25 crore. He reportedly made the purchase in Dubai, where he has been residing for three years now. He shared a video in which his family can be seen enjoying a ride in the new car as the actor drove it.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Actor Vivek Oberoi got himself a brand new Rolls Royce car worth a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, and his family had a priceless reaction as they welcomed the new car home. The actor took to his Instagram to share a video of his swanky new set of wheels and netizens could not help but notice how happy his family members were on his achievement.

In the video, Vivek can be seen taking his father Suresh Oberoi, mother Yashodhara Oberoi and wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi outside their residence to show them his new car. The actor then opened the garage and unveiled his brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge. He also took his entire family for a drive around the city in the new car, and the video won the hearts of netizens.

Vivek brought home the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge which is worth a staggering Rs 12.25 crore. The actor reportedly purchased the car in Dubai, where he has been now living for the past three years.

"Success comes in different shapes and sizes, today it’s looking like this. Extremely grateful and blessed to be celebrating special moments in life with the family," the actor captioned the video.

Netizens flooded his comments section with congratulatory wishes, and some even asked him to return to Bollywood.

This is not the first luxurious set of wheels in Vivek's collection. The actor reportedly owns a Chrysler 300C Limousine worth Rs 4.5 crore, a Lamborghini Gallardo worth Rs 3.11 crore, and a couple of top class Mercedes models.

The actor also dabbles into real estate and several businesses in Dubai and leads a lavish lifestyle there with his family.

On the work front, Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series, The Indian Police Force, and despite all the hype, it failed to impress the audience.

