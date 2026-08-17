Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya's Film Crosses ₹100 Mark With Its Worldwide Gross Earnings

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection | Instagram

Suriya starrer Vishwanath And Sons has done well at the box office during its first weekend, despite mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The movie, which also stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead role, opened with Rs. 15.35 crore net, and on its second day (Independence Day), it showed a fantastic jump, minting Rs. 22.25 crore net.

According to Sacnilk, on its third day, the film collected Rs. 20.55 crore net in India, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 58.15 crore net, which is surely a good number.

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Worldwide

Vishwanath And Sons has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office when it comes to the worldwide gross collection. In three days, the movie has minted Rs. 110.22 crore gross worldwide, which is an excellent amount.

Vishwanath And Sons Budget

According to reports, Vishwanath And Sons was made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. So, with its worldwide gross collection, it will easily surpass its budget soon. However, if we look at the India net collection, the film clearly needs to earn a good amount on weekdays and also do well during its second weekend.

Suriya's Second Hit Of The Year?

After the super success of Karuppu, it looks like Suriya is all set to get his second hit of the year. However, it does depend a lot on the collection in the coming days.

Karuppu Vs Vishwanath And Sons

Karuppu minted Rs. 68 crore net in three days, and Vishwanath And Sons has earned Rs. 58.15 crore net, so there's a difference of around Rs. 10 crore. The RJ Balaji directorial's lifetime collection was Rs. 198.18 crore net in India. So, it will be interesting to see if Vishwanath And Sons will be able to beat that or not.