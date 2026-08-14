Vishwanath And Sons X Review: 'Family Entertainer', 'Feel Good'; Suriya & Mamitha Baiju Starrer Gets Decent Response From Netizens

Vishwanath And Sons X Review | Instagram

After the super success of Karuppu earlier this year, Suriya is back on the big screens with his new movie titled Vishwanath And Sons, which is directed by Venky Atluri. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#VishwanathAndSons — A classic family entertainer Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐½/5 Suriya and Mamitha Baiju are excellent, bringing charm, fun and emotion to their roles. Radhika also delivers well. Venky Atluri’s dialogues stand out, while the climax lands decently. It’s a clean, feel-good family timepass worth watching (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Rating: ⭐⭐✨ (2.5 / 5) Directed by Venky Atluri and starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, Vishwanath & Sons is a clean, heart-warming, feel-good family drama that places human relationships and emotional bonds right at its core. Delivering a mix of warm humor and lighth (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#VishwanathAndSons - One side to Love! Film carries charm all-over when it deals fun scenes with terrific lead trio & enjoyable but turns away from core plot in 2nd half leading nowhere... Also felt the 'age-gap' was played very safe! Suriya, Mamitha & Radhika 💯💯💯 ABOVE AVG (sic)." Check out tweets below...

Well, Vishwanath And Sons has received mixed to positive reviews from the audience.

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection

Vishwanath And Sons is expected to take a decent opening at the box office. The movie might collect around Rs. 10 crore on its first day. However, if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, the collection can be more as well.

Karuppu had taken an opening of Rs. 15.50 net at the box office in India. For now, it looks like Vishwanath And Sons might not be able to beat Karuppu at the box office on its first day.