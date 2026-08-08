Suriya Recreates Jyotika's Chandramukhi Scene In Vishwanath And Sons Trailer; Fans Say, 'Couple Goals' - Watch Viral Video

Suriya Recreates Jyotika's Chandramukhi Scene | YouTube / X

After the super success of Karuppu, Suriya is all set to be back on the big screens with the movie Vishwanath And Sons, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon. The trailer of the film was released on Friday, and it has become the topic of discussion on social media. Well, one thing that has grabbed everyone's attention in the trailer is Suriya's wife and actress Jyotika's reference in it.

There's a scene in the trailer where Suriya's character very excitedly shows his toy car collection to Mamitha's character. She later tells him that he is behaving like Jyotika from Chandramukhi. Fans of both actors are sharing the videos of both scenes on social media, and it has gone viral. Watch it below...

Netizens React To Suriya's Scene

Reacting to the scene, a fan tweeted, "Hahahahaha😄that scene is the most amazing #Suriya huge blockbuster #VishwanathAndSons #Jyotika (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#MamitaBaiju teases #Suriya acting to chandramukhi jyotika😄 Scene to scene clear performance both💃🕺 #VishwanathAndSons trailer looking so good to watch (sic)."

One more fan tweeted, "Suriya recreating Jyothika's chandramukhi scene is honestly soo beautiful and cool (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Vishwanath And Sons Trailer

Vishwanath And Sons trailer has impressed one and all. The trailer hints that the movie revolves around Suriya's character, who is looking for a bone marrow donor for his son. Mamitha's character becomes the donor, but she falls in love with him. Now, what happened next? For that, we need to watch the movie.

Vishwanath And Sons Release Date

Vishwanath And Sons is slated to release on August 14, 2026. While it is a Tamil movie, the film will be dubbed and released in Telugu as well.

After Karuppu, now everyone is waiting to see what response Vishwanath And Sons will get at the box office.