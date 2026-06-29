After Vijay, Is Suriya Planning To Join Politics? Karuppu Actor's Fan Club Clarifies

Is Suriya Planning To Join Politics? | Instagram

The All India Suriya Fans Club on Monday took to social media to share a statement and clarify that the Karuppu actor is not interested in joining politics. Reportedly, the speculation about Suriya entering politics started after R. Veeramani, a former fan club member, stated, "If time decides, if God decides, no one can stop someone from becoming a people’s leader."

Denying the rumours of Suriya joining politics, the fan club tweeted a statement, which read, "Mr. Veeramani, who participated as a special speaker in the State-District Administrators' Consultative Meeting held on 28.06.2026, shared his views only after clearly stating that 'This is my personal opinion'. However, attempts are being made to misrepresent his speech on social media, creating the impression that it is the official position of the forum. We request that no one believe or pay any attention to this (sic)."

அகில இந்திய சூர்யா தலைமை நற்பணி இயக்கத்தின் அதிகாரப்பூர்வ விளக்கம்.



சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் பரவி வரும் வதந்திகளை நம்ப வேண்டாம்.



அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்புகள் மற்றும் இயக்கத்தின் நிலைப்பாடுகளை மட்டும் பின்பற்றுமாறு அனைவரையும் அன்புடன் கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறோம்.



நன்றி!! pic.twitter.com/78m31gmIyh — All India Suriya Fans Club (@Suriya_AISFC) June 29, 2026

In the statement, they revealed that Veeramani has not been a part of the fan club's management for the last three years. The statement further read, "Mr. Suriya has no intention of entering politics. He continues to provide social services to the people through the Agaram Foundation and the charitable movement, which gives him great joy and satisfaction. Therefore, we kindly request everyone to follow only the official announcements of the forum and not believe the rumours circulating on social media (sic)."

So, for now, it has been clarified by the fan club that Suriya is not joining politics.

Suriya Upcoming Movie

Meanwhile, on Monday, Suriya's new film was officially announced. He has teamed up with Hombale Films for a film that will be directed by TJ Gnanavel. Suriya and Gnanavel earlier worked together on the movie Jai Bhim, which had received a great response from netizens.

The next chapter... #SuriyaXHombale



He built it.

Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight.



Roles that bled truth.

Characters that carried the weight of real lives.

A journey defined by courage, conviction, and craft.



Three decades of truth on screen.

Countless hearts… pic.twitter.com/HoZOgQRbC7 — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) June 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Suriya this year tasted huge success with Karuppu. The RJ Balaji directorial also starred Trisha in the lead role.