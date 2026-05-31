Suriya Gifts Swanky Cars To Karuppu Cinematographer, Music Composer After Film Earns Over ₹300 Crore; See Photos

Actor Suriya's 'Karuppu' has continued its dream run at the box office, emerging as the biggest blockbuster of his career. As the action drama crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally, the actor celebrated the film's success by gifting brand-new cars to key members of the team.

Cinematographer GK Vishnu recently revealed that Suriya gifted him a Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition car as a token of appreciation for his contribution to the film.

Sharing a picture of the vehicle on X (formerly known as Twitter), the cinematographer expressed his gratitude and wrote, “Just God things!! Thank you @Suriya_offl sir. You have a huge heart!!!!”

Music composer Sai Abhyankkar also received a car from the actor and took to social media to thank him for the generous gesture.

The gifts come as 'Karuppu' is enjoying a phenomenal theatrical run. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film has exceeded expectations and has become one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year. Now in its third week in theatres, the film has reportedly collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Suriya's Heartfelt Note To The Team

Soon after the film's release, Suriya shared an emotional message on X, thanking the cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.

“The love, name & fame we are getting from across the globe, goes to the entire cast & crew of #Karuppu who believed & worked hard. Backed by @DreamWarriorpic, S R Prakash Babu & @prabhu_sr. Thank you dear @kalaivananoffl for focusing solely on our film till we locked the edit. You balanced our work alongside your newborn, much appreciate. Sai! No words to thank you @SaiAbhyankkar. Happy for the love you are getting. You are the backbone for our film to have this level of vibe & celebration in theaters. @dop_gkvishnu Bawa! Respect for the immense love you had for me while filming. You & your team worked day and night to give your best. Your love is the ‘magic dust’ on #Karuppu,” he wrote.

About 'Karuppu'

The film revolves around Karuppusamy, a guardian deity who takes human form as an advocate to fight corruption within the judicial system. Suriya plays the titular role, while Trisha Krishnan stars as Preethi. RJ Balaji appears in a negative role as Baby Kannan.

The story follows a father-daughter duo's struggle for justice as their court case faces repeated delays. The narrative takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Suriya's character Saravanan, who is hinted to be an incarnation of Karuppusamy.

Directed by RJ Balaji, the screenplay has been written by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar.

'Karuppu' also marks the much-awaited reunion of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, who last shared screen space in the 2005 film 'Aaru'. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty Subramaniam, Supreeth Reddy and Anagha Maya Ravi.

The film was initially scheduled to release on May 14, 2026, but reportedly faced a one-day delay due to financial issues before finally arriving in theatres on May 15.