'One More For The Win': Trisha Shares A Post To Celebrate Karuppu Success; Netizens Connect Her Caption To Vijay's Victory In Tamil Nadu Elections

Trisha Celebrates Karuppu Success | Instagram

RJ Balaji's Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha in the lead roles, has been doing fantastic business at the box office. To celebrate the film's success, on Wednesday, Trisha shared a few pictures on Instagram from the sets of the movie. She captioned the post as, "My magical May said,one more for the win😇 Just God things🧿 (sic)."

The actress' caption, which reads 'one more for the win' has grabbed everyone's attention on social media, and netizens are connecting it to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's win in the elections. Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Trisha's Post

Reacting to Trisha's post, a netizen commented, "Everything was good until i checked caption (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "I know what she meant in the caption, but I can’t prove it (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Decodes : one more win on this may, Win 1 : TN election , Win 2 : Karuppu (sic)."

Vijay-Trisha Relationship Rumours

Vijay and his wife Sangeetha, are heading for a divorce, and there have been rumours of him dating Trisha. The two have not yet officially spoken about the rumours, but netizens have been questioning about why Trisha visited Vijay's house on the day of vote counting, and why she was a part of his oath ceremony as well.

Karuppu Box Office Collection

Karuppu, on its day five, collected Rs. 12.75 crore, taking the total to Rs. 95.05 crore net in India. The film's worldwide gross collection is Rs. 161.04 crore.

With its sixth-day collection in India, the movie will easily enter the Rs. 100 crore club. Karuppu has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Suriya's last release Retro. The movie had earned only Rs. 60.58 core net in India, and it was a flop. However, Karuppu is heading to become a hit.