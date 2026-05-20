Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya's Film Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore India Net Mark Within First Week Of Release

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu is continuing its strong run at the box office despite witnessing the usual weekday decline in collections. The action drama remains one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year and is now just a few crores away from entering the prestigious Rs 100 crore India net club within its first week of release.

Karuppu was originally slated to release on May 14, 2026, but reports suggested that financial issues led to a one-day delay. The film eventually arrived in theatres on May 15.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu earned Rs 12.75 crore on Day 5 (first Tuesday) across 6,093 shows, registering a 10.8% drop from Day 4’s net collection of Rs 14.30 crore; despite the decline, Suriya’s film has taken its total India net collection to an impressive Rs 95.05 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 110.04 crore, and it is now expected to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore India net milestone within the next one or two days if it maintains a stable weekday hold.

The film is also performing exceptionally well in overseas markets. On Day 5 alone, Karuppu earned Rs 4 crore gross internationally, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 51 crore. With both domestic and overseas earnings combined, the worldwide gross collection of the film has now touched a massive Rs 161.04 crore.

Backed by strong word-of-mouth, packed shows in Tamil Nadu, and a solid response from audiences overseas, Karuppu has emerged as another major success for Suriya. Fans have particularly praised the actor’s intense performance, action sequences, and the film’s emotional storyline.

With the second weekend still ahead, industry experts expect Karuppu to continue its dream run and set even bigger box office records in the coming days.