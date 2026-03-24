Vishal Dadlani’s Video With Pak Journo & ISI Aide Safina Khan Goes Viral Amid His Dhurandhar 2 Dig; Netizens React

Vishal Dadlani’s Video With Pak Journo Goes Viral | Instagram / X (Twitter)

After Dhurandhar 2 was released, music composer and singer, Vishal Dadlani, took an indirect dig at the film by posting on his Instagram story, "Watch films for fun, but get your information from better sources." He also shared a fact check about demonitisation, and wrote, "In light of the new BS doing the rounds, it's important to remember that… A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts no matter what (sic).” Now, a video of Dadlani has made it to social media, in which he is seen with Pakistani journalist & ISI Aide Safina Khan.

The video has grabbed everyone's attention, and netizens are slamming Vishal. A netizen tweeted the video, and wrote, "Meet Vishal Dadlani. Bollywood’s favourite leftist poster-boy of Bolly-Dawood, now caught cozying up with Safina Khan in London. The same Safina who openly says she works for ISI interests and has repeatedly confronted & protested against Indians abroad. While he keeps lecturing all of us on 'tolerance', 'secularism' and 'democracy', here he is mingling with elements that work against Bharat. Something seriously fishy, no? Urban Naxals exposed again."

Meet Vishal Dadlani.



Bollywood’s favourite leftist poster-boy of Bolly-Dawood, now caught cozying up with Safina Khan in London.



The same Safina who openly says she works for ISI interests and has repeatedly confronted & protested against Indians abroad.



While he keeps… pic.twitter.com/xbub3bVTgz — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) March 24, 2026

Reacting to the video, an X user wrote, "Boycott this man .. never like him or his songs.. irrelevant person (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, it is not yet known whether the viral video is a recent one or an old video. However, in the video, we can see that Vishal and Safina are just having a casual conversation.

Safina says, "He is a legend, man! He is the main character of Bollywood for all the music and songs going viral." Later, Vishal tells Safina that he is staying at the hotel and was there to meet someone. Vishal has not yet reacted to his viral video.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is leaving a strong mark at the box office, and has already collected Rs. 519 crore.