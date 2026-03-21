Old Video Of Rakesh Bedi Calling Himself 'Dhurandhar' Goes Viral On Social Media - Watch

Rakesh Bedi in Dhurandhar | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has received mostly positive reviews, and the performance of all the actors is being appreciated. However, one actor, who has become the talk of the town, is Rakesh Bedi. The veteran actor plays the role of Jameel Jamali in the film, and if you have watched Dhurandhar 2 (Spoiler Alert), you would know that one of the biggest twists in the story is related to his character. Now, an old video of Bedi has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen calling himself 'dhurandhar'.

It is actually a scene from the TV show, Qubool Hai, in which Bedi had a cameo. In the scene, he says, "Aasoon, paisa, political pressure, befaltu ki dramebaazi, yeh sab baaton ka Dhurandhar Watavdekar par koi asar nahi hota." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Rakesh Bedi's Viral Video

Well, netizens have hilariously reacted to the video. A netizen commented, "Qubool hai was prequel to dhurandhar (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Bro manifested the peak detailing (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Another Peakdetailing By Dhar 😂😂😂 He Is God (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Rakesh Bedi has been working in the film and television industry for more than four decades, and he has been a part of many popular movies and TV shows. But with Dhurandhar, at the age of 71, his career has surely gotten a boost.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has been doing very well at the box office. The film has already broken many records, and in just two days, it has collected Rs. 226.27 crore (including paid previews on Wednesday).

By the end of its first extended weekend, Dhurandhar The Revenge will easily collect around Rs. 300-400 crore. It is a blockbuster!