'This Is Insane': Ranveer Singh's Underwater BTS Video From Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral; Netizens Praise His Dedication

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Actor Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) hit theatres on March 19, and the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark on its opening day. The second part offers a glimpse into the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi from Pathankot, Punjab, given a new identity as Hamza Ali Mazari and sent to Pakistan as a spy. It also depicts his transformation into Sher-e-Baloch and his rise as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after killing Akshaye Khanna's character Rahman Dakait in the first part.

Ranveer Singh’s Underwater BTS Video From Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral

Now, a behind-the-scenes video of Ranveer from the film has gone viral, showing his character Jaskirat undergoing intense training as he prepares to enter Pakistan as an Indian spy. In the clip, he is seen going underwater and holding his breath for a while as part of the training. Netizens were left shocked by his dedication and praised the actor for giving his all to the film.

Check it out:

Netizens React

The video went viral on Reddit, where a user commented, "His absolute dedication coupled with that inherent raw talent! Glad to see such effort from a star in these times of PR and VFX.. Ranveer, keep shining, we need more of you at the movies!"

Another comment read, "Ranveer you deserve all the love , accolades and praises coming your way. If he doesn't national award this year then it would be such a shame." A third comment read, "Oh man! Hats off to him."

"This guy. Kis mitti ka bana haiii yaaar too good," read another comment. Another said, "This is insane."

Another user wrote, "Loved the movie so much! Ranveer- dil Jeet liya yaar".

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a bumper opening at the box office, crossing the Rs 100-crore mark on its first day. The film collected Rs 102.55 crore on Thursday and earned Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday. However, on its second day (Friday), the film saw a drop of around 20%.

According to Sacnilk Entertainment, the movie collected Rs 80.72 crore on day two, taking its total to Rs 226.27 crore. Despite the drop, the collections remain strong, and with Eid al-Fitr on Saturday, the film is expected to see a jump and could again approach the Rs 100-crore mark.