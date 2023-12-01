Viral Video Shows Ranveer Singh Praising His 'Idol' Johnny Depp At Red Sea International Festival (WATCH) |

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was honoured at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023 on Thursday. The third edition of the festival commenced with the world premiere of Dubai-based Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri's fantasy 'HWJN' and saw a slew of Arab and Hollywood celebs besides Ranveer. The event was held at the auditorium of Jeddah's Ritz Carlton Hotel.

A series of videos from the event have gone viral, with one showing Ranveer praising superstar Johnny Depp, who was in the audience.

✨️ “Thank you for everything that you’ve unknowingly taught me about the craft sir. Master of transformation and versatility something that I am inspired by you” - Ranveer Singh about Johnny Depp ❤️ #RedSeaIFF23 pic.twitter.com/YBMr9QZ8p0 — Johnny Depp BR 🇧🇷 (@deppbrazilfc) November 30, 2023

Actress Sharon Stone presented the award to Ranveer and before calling him on stage she said, "I have had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer Singh before...what a great guy! He is truly an all-rounder creative genius.”

Upon accepting the award he said, "Thank you most of all to my beautiful fans..your love and support have been my driving force... you inspire me to push my limits and strive for greatness to find the moment of the truth that is invaluable.”

Ranveer then looked at Depp and said, “Wow! One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Johnny Depp. My good, sir, I’ve followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honor to be receiving this in your presence. Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me about the craft. Master of transformation, versatility, something that I am inspired by you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again' with his wife Deepika Padukone, and actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He will also lead Farhan AKhtar’s 'Don 3', which will arrive in 2025.