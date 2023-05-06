Viral! Confused Katy Perry couldn’t find her seat at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony (WATCH)

Katy Pery at King Charles' Coronation Ceremony | Photo from Twitter

Katy Perry, the internationally acclaimed pop sensation, made a surprise appearance at the coronation of King Charles, joining a distinguished gathering of royals and dignitaries.

However, it seems that even global superstars can find themselves in awkward situations, as a clip of Katy struggling to find her seat has taken Twitter by storm.

Viral video shows Katy Perry struggling to find her seat

The viral video captures Katy wandering through the pews of Westminster Abbey, seemingly bewildered, before finally settling down in a specific row and seeking confirmation from her fellow occupants.

Check out the viral video here:

Singer to perform at the event

The Twitter-sourced content has attracted considerable attention, with many sharing in Katy's dilemma. Yet, amidst the lightheartedness, it's worth noting that the acclaimed artist is slated to perform at the coronation concert tomorrow, May 7.

This highly anticipated event has faced challenges in securing top-tier performers, but Katy Perry stepped up to the plate alongside the legendary Lionel Richie, captivating audiences with their musical prowess. Interestingly,

Katy's selection for the concert stems from her role as an ambassador for The British Asian Trust, an organization founded by King Charles himself.

Expressing her excitement ahead of the performance, Katy Perry emphasized her commitment to shedding light on The British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund.

This initiative tackles crucial issues such as child trafficking through on-ground initiatives and fundraising endeavours.

Here's what she said about performing at the ceremony

In a statement, Katy declared, "I am elated to be performing at the Coronation Concert and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's work. I love their dedication to finding solutions to child trafficking and strongly appreciate it."

As the coronation unfolds flawlessly, we can safely assume that Katy Perry successfully found her seat, ensuring she will be able to witness the momentous occasion in all its grandeur.

The unexpected twists and relatable moments provided by Katy Perry serve as a reminder that even global icons can encounter amusing situations, endearing them to fans worldwide.

