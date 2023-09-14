Viral: Bigg Boss Fame Sonali Raut Goes Topless In Racy Photoshoot, Draws Praise And Ire From Netizens

In a recent video that is now gaining undisputed attention of netizens, actress Sonali Raut, who was seen in the reality TV series Bigg Boss, did a racy photoshoot while posing topless with a black hat that shielded her modesty.

The actress, who was seen in Season 8 of the controversial and popular reality TV series, is repeatedly seen sharing risque and bold photoshoot images and videos of herself that leaves the internet gushing and shocked, in equal measure. Enjoying a fan following of over 3 million followers on the photo-sharing app, while several users reacted with fire emojis under a recent video, some were even of the opinion as to why did she bother hiding anything et al.

In the now viral video, Raut can be seen giving her fandom more than just a mere tease of her photoshoot. Appearing in a black bikini, the actress opted for soft tresses and paired her look with a nude pink lip. She captioned her video sharing, “And I’m feeling good!!!!"

Check out the video below:

While some users have commented stating that The Xpose actress is looking 'gorgeous', some have been left shell-shocked and unimpressed.

Check out some of the fan comments.

One said, "Kuch bhi kaho bhai cameraman maze le rha hai."

Another commented, "The incredible flawless beauty queen of the universe with sexiest figure"

Another added, "It’s risky dear"

While another remarked, "People wear more clothes even while bathing"

A former Kingfisher calendar model in 2010, Raut starred in The Xpose opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Following her stint in Bigg Boss 8, she emerged as one of the finalists.

