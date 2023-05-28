VIRAL: 2018: Everyone Is A Hero director Jude Anthany Joseph's post with Megastar Mammootty will make you smile

Director Jude Anthany Joseph, who is yet to recover from all the praises and reception that his latest film '2018: Everyone Is A Hero' is receiving, was in for a pleasant surprise, when he had the opportunity to meet his idol and favourite hero Megastar Mammootty.

As per the director's Instagram post, Jude met the 'Christopher' actor and had a detailed interaction, the experience of which was deeply humbling. He shared a few pictures of their meeting and wrote in Malayalam, which translates to: "The only star born on this earth other than in the sky. The real man, thank you Mammookka for this love, for keeping together, for the good words."

THE SLEEPER SUCCESS STORY OF 2018: EVERYONE IS A HERO

The director's fourth film is not only faring well at the Malayalam box-office, it has also broken the global box-office record to have emerged as the most successful Malayalam film, till date. Inching towards Rs. 150 crores, the film has broken the records previously held by Mohanlal-starrers 'Pulimurugan' and 'Lucifer'. Based on the unfortunate August 2018 deluge that ravaged the state of Kerala, leaving hundreds dead and many reported missing, the film has managed to stir up emotions of the Malayalam film community, across the world. Starring Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi Ram and Lal, the film released in cinemas on May 5, 2023 in Malayalam. Following initial reception and word-of-mouth publicity, the film found distributors who then took it up one level higher, with a pan-Indian release across the country in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on May 26, 2023.

It has now been reported that the film will be released in Telugu across theatres in the US. While the Malayalam version was also released, it did not find enough footfalls in the US, unlike the UK and other international markets. But, with the Telugu market in the States being largely influential in the success of S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR', the decision was taken to release '2018: Everyone Is A Hero' in Telugu.