 VIRAL: 2018: Everyone Is A Hero director Jude Anthany Joseph's post with Megastar Mammootty will make you smile
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIRAL: 2018: Everyone Is A Hero director Jude Anthany Joseph's post with Megastar Mammootty will make you smile

VIRAL: 2018: Everyone Is A Hero director Jude Anthany Joseph's post with Megastar Mammootty will make you smile

The director is basking in the success for his fourth film, which has broken all existing box-office records

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image

Director Jude Anthany Joseph, who is yet to recover from all the praises and reception that his latest film '2018: Everyone Is A Hero' is receiving, was in for a pleasant surprise, when he had the opportunity to meet his idol and favourite hero Megastar Mammootty.

Read Also
2018: Everyone Is A Hero surpasses Baahubali 2's record to become the highest-grossing Indian film...
article-image

As per the director's Instagram post, Jude met the 'Christopher' actor and had a detailed interaction, the experience of which was deeply humbling. He shared a few pictures of their meeting and wrote in Malayalam, which translates to: "The only star born on this earth other than in the sky. The real man, thank you Mammookka for this love, for keeping together, for the good words."

Read Also
Tovino Thomas on why Malayalam cinema does not have a Pan-Indian hit: We don't have a distribution...
article-image

THE SLEEPER SUCCESS STORY OF 2018: EVERYONE IS A HERO

The director's fourth film is not only faring well at the Malayalam box-office, it has also broken the global box-office record to have emerged as the most successful Malayalam film, till date. Inching towards Rs. 150 crores, the film has broken the records previously held by Mohanlal-starrers 'Pulimurugan' and 'Lucifer'. Based on the unfortunate August 2018 deluge that ravaged the state of Kerala, leaving hundreds dead and many reported missing, the film has managed to stir up emotions of the Malayalam film community, across the world. Starring Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi Ram and Lal, the film released in cinemas on May 5, 2023 in Malayalam. Following initial reception and word-of-mouth publicity, the film found distributors who then took it up one level higher, with a pan-Indian release across the country in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on May 26, 2023.

It has now been reported that the film will be released in Telugu across theatres in the US. While the Malayalam version was also released, it did not find enough footfalls in the US, unlike the UK and other international markets. But, with the Telugu market in the States being largely influential in the success of S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR', the decision was taken to release '2018: Everyone Is A Hero' in Telugu.

Read Also
2018: Everyone Is A Hero Movie Review: Drop everything else and watch the best Indian film of 2023,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta in black body-hugging backless gown sets the internet on fire

Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta in black body-hugging backless gown sets the internet on fire

VIRAL: 2018: Everyone Is A Hero director Jude Anthany Joseph's post with Megastar Mammootty will...

VIRAL: 2018: Everyone Is A Hero director Jude Anthany Joseph's post with Megastar Mammootty will...

Ayesha Singh on 100 auditions before bagging GHKKPM, whether she regrets becoming an actor & more

Ayesha Singh on 100 auditions before bagging GHKKPM, whether she regrets becoming an actor & more

Following Kamal Haasan, Anurag Kashyap also calls The Kerala Story, 'a propaganda film'

Following Kamal Haasan, Anurag Kashyap also calls The Kerala Story, 'a propaganda film'

Gulshan Devaiah REVEALS having crush on Sai Pallavi but has no guts to approach her

Gulshan Devaiah REVEALS having crush on Sai Pallavi but has no guts to approach her