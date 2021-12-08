Vir Das to develop and star in American country music comedy series for FOX

Actor and comedian Vir Das is all set to write and executive produce a brand new show for FOX. Titled 'Country Eastern', the series is a single-cam comedy series which will also star Das.

The show is about a young wealthy man from India who moves to American to restart his life with his family. In an attempt to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. The only issue is that he is not so good at it.

He’s going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about.

Speaking of the series, Vir Das, “It’s an exciting brand new project that is in the works and I’m happy to announce that the series is now being developed. The writing of the series is currently on. I’m excited to be collaborating with such immensely talented names, each of whom have an envious body of work. It’s a unique comedy and I’m looking forward to filming the series soon."

ALSO READ Why did Vir Das refuse to wear a fancy designer outfit for International Emmy Awards 2021?

Vir is set to co-write, executive produce the show with Sam Laybourne, with Laybourne also being the showrunner.

Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer and Ali Bell of Party Over Here will also executive produce along with Reg Tigerman. CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce. Party Over Here has most recently produced acclaimed comedy Pen15 for Hulu and also produced the critically acclaimed film, Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg.

Vir is also soon set to be seen in a Hollywood flick titled 'The Bubble', directed by Judd Apatow.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:49 PM IST