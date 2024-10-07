 Vir Das Hits Back At Troll For Questioning His Global Fame, Calls Him & Diljit Dosanjh 'Mediocre': 'I Love Conspiracy Nuts'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVir Das Hits Back At Troll For Questioning His Global Fame, Calls Him & Diljit Dosanjh 'Mediocre': 'I Love Conspiracy Nuts'

Vir Das Hits Back At Troll For Questioning His Global Fame, Calls Him & Diljit Dosanjh 'Mediocre': 'I Love Conspiracy Nuts'

Recently, a user on X questioned Vir Das and Diljit Dosanjh’s global popularity.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image

Actor and comedia Vir Das recently slammed a troll for questioning his and Diljit Dosanjh's global popularity. Further, the user named Kartikeya Tanna also called them 'mediocre artists.'

Katikeya said, "Have you ever wondered why two very, very mediocre artists—Diljit Dosanjh and Vir Das—have suddenly been propped up to global scale fame? They’re suddenly benefiting from liaisons with top celebrities and getting gigs at top global events. Justin Trudeau went all the way to Diljit’s concert to welcome him as “guy from Punjab” (not India). The answer seems obvious - they’re Useful Idiots effectively tasked with denigrating India directly or indirectly (the ‘two Indias’ bit and hobnobbing with Pakistani artists, for eg).They’ve acquiesced in following a script which seeks to puncture India’s soft power and, as long as they do that, they’re reaping rewards."

In response, Das said, "I love conspiracy nuts :-) I also love the insinuation that one has suddenly been propped up. I sell tickets, so does Diljit. I personally pay rental for every venue I book across the world, and go directly to audiences who are kind enough to come see me. I’ve done so for fifteen years. Mediocrity aside, my audience props me up. And when it comes to India and pride, I think my audience is mature enough to know honest conversations are the highest form of love. Cheers."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Upcoming IPO: Garuda Construction Raises ₹75 Crores From Anchor Investors Ahead Of October 8 Launch; Check Details
Upcoming IPO: Garuda Construction Raises ₹75 Crores From Anchor Investors Ahead Of October 8 Launch; Check Details
Navratri 2024: Central Railway Organises 'Nav Durga' Drive At CSMT Station; 765 Ticketless Travelers Caught, ₹2.06 Lakh In Penalties
Navratri 2024: Central Railway Organises 'Nav Durga' Drive At CSMT Station; 765 Ticketless Travelers Caught, ₹2.06 Lakh In Penalties
Remember Hong Kong Sixes? India To Send Team As Popular Cricket Tournament Returns After 7 Years
Remember Hong Kong Sixes? India To Send Team As Popular Cricket Tournament Returns After 7 Years
New Dad Ranveer Singh Saves Crying Girl From Massive Mob, Wipes Her Tears At Singham Again Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
New Dad Ranveer Singh Saves Crying Girl From Massive Mob, Wipes Her Tears At Singham Again Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
Read Also
'Never Peeing Again': Snake Enters Vir Das' Bathroom, Falls In Flush Tank - Comedian Shares...
article-image

Later, Das shared a screenshot on the tweet on his Instagram handle and penned a long note, stating that they have earned it the hard way. "Apparently guys, we are being propped up. Look on any given day I’m used to being called MANY things. Mediocre is something I call myself :-) But some days, I just have to say, don’t get it twisted, this is earned the hard way…from you. Any live artist who sells tickets, we do it the hard way. No godfathers, no connections, no amount of marketing can make people walk into a venue for a live show."

"People spend money on faith ONCE, and you’ve got to be good enough that they keep coming back. It’s truly a great time for the live space, for live Indian artists globally. This attitude that we must be gaming the system instead of just chill people enjoying us, it’s getting old. Let’s support each other," concluded Das.

Read Also
Vir Das Shares Hilarious Conversation With Bengaluru Airport Staff As He Returned With Emmy: 'Joke...
article-image

On the work front, Das recently appeared in Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Panday.

Vir will also host the International Emmy Awards ceremony in November this year in New York.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Dad Ranveer Singh Saves Crying Girl From Massive Mob, Wipes Her Tears At Singham Again Trailer...

New Dad Ranveer Singh Saves Crying Girl From Massive Mob, Wipes Her Tears At Singham Again Trailer...

Mona Singh Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Mona Singh Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Vir Das Hits Back At Troll For Questioning His Global Fame, Calls Him & Diljit Dosanjh 'Mediocre':...

Vir Das Hits Back At Troll For Questioning His Global Fame, Calls Him & Diljit Dosanjh 'Mediocre':...

'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18

'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18

'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event...

'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event...