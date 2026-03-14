'VIP Has Finally Arrived': Sameera Reddy's Funny Reel On LPG Will Leave You In Splits - Watch Video

Sameera Reddy's Funny Reel On LPG | Instagram

Currently, one of the major issues in India is the shortage of LPG. Videos are going viral on social media, in which people are standing in long queues to get gas cylinders, and some restaurants are temporarily shutting down due to no gas. Amid this, actress Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Saturday to share a funny reel about the LPG.

In the video, she is seen giving a royal treatment to a gas cylinder at her house. She has captioned the video as, "Making sure this guest never leaves (sic)." Also, on the reel she wrote, "POV: Our V.I.P has finally arrived (sic)." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Sameera Reddy's LPG Video

Reacting to the funny reel, a netizen commented, "Hahahahahaha kaise kaise din dikha raha hai bhagwan (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Lol 😂😂 Just hope it doesn’t end up acting anymore “pricey” after this VIP treatment! (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Celebrities ke ghar bhi vese hi gas cylinder aate Hain Jaise hamare ghar aate Hain (sic)." Check out the comments below...

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While Sameera has stayed away from acting, she is very active on social media and keeps on sharing funny reels. Some of her videos also feature her husband and her mother-in-law.

Sameera Reddy Movies

Sameera made her acting debut opposite Sohail Khan in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. Later, she starred in movies like Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Race, De Dana Dan, and others.

In 2014, Sameera got married to businessman Akshai Varde, and she quit acting. The couple has two kids, one boy and a girl. In 2024, a long-delayed film of Sameera and Ajay Devgn hit the big screens titled Naam. It got a limited release and became a disaster.

There were reports that the actress is making a comeback, but there's no official announcement about it.