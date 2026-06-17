'Vijay Sir Was Never Meant To Be Just A Hero...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Meets Her Theri Co-Star Amid Maa Inti Baangaram Promotions; Pens A Heartfelt Note For Him

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Meets Vijay | Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have worked together in films like Theri, Kaththi, and Mersal. The latter is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Maa Inti Baangaram, and in Chennai, she met Vijay, who is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Samantha shared a couple of pictures with Vijay and wrote, "When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM. I’ve always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger. What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference (sic)."

She further wrote that she feels that Vijay will surprise everyone. "I have a feeling Vijay sir will surprise even the people who already believe in him. Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it. Wishing him strength, wisdom, and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with (sic)," she concluded.

The pictures of the two surely made their fans very nostalgic, as Vijay and Samantha's jodi on the big screen was loved by one and all.

Maa Inti Baangaram release date

Originally a Telugu film, Maa Inti Baangaram will be dubbed and released in Tamil as well. The Tamil version is titled Engal Thangam. The movie, which is also produced by Samantha, will hit the big screens on June 19, 2026.