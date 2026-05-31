'Vijay Is Responsible For Losing My Child': Actress Julie Makes Alleges Miscarriage Due To Trolling By TVK Supporters, Makes SHOCKING Claims

Julie Alleges Miscarriage Due To Trolling By TVK Supporters | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and former nurse Julie made shocking allegations claiming she suffered a miscarriage due to alleged trolling by actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's fans and supporters of his party, Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). She has also filed a police complaint in Chennai regarding the trolling.

Julie Claims Trolling By TVK Supporters Led To Miscarriage

Speaking to the media, the actress said she had approached the police in March over the alleged online harassment and filed a complaint against eight individuals. She further stated that she later received a notice saying the matter falls under civil, not criminal defamation, adding that she was unaware of the notice issued after the regime change from DMK to TVK. She also alleged that following this, accusations of a Rs 15 lakh kidney scam against her surfaced.

'Vijay Anna Is Responsible For Me Losing My Child'

Julie said she had recently gotten married and suffered the loss of her first child, claiming that the baby died due to severe mental anguish caused by alleged online harassment. She added that while she could use the situation to gain sympathy, her main concern is the defamatory and derogatory remarks being made about both her and her husband. She further alleged that whenever a woman speaks about TVK, her name is tarnished without conscience or restraint.

The actress added that her complaint wasn’t being taken seriously because the eight people she accused were TVK supporters. "Vijay anna is responsible for me losing my child. He might not have done it directly. But if he had said just one word and asked them to back off, I wouldn’t have lost what I lost today."

Julie stated that the trollers allegedly created a 'perfect story,' complete with screenplay, direction, and narration, claiming that a TVK supporter and an advocate were behind these accusations.

'Vijay Became Chief Minister Through Instagram'

She added that people say Vijay became Chief Minister 'through Instagram,' and questioned whether, instead of allegedly orchestrating attacks against those who speak against his supporters, he should focus on doing something for the public.

When a reporter pointed out that the DMK was in power at the time she filed her complaint, as the elections took place in April and Vijay assumed office in May, she clarified that she had filed the complaint during the DMK regime, but around the election period. She further argued that now that a new government is in power, it should take responsibility for addressing her complaint.