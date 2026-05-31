Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Ajith Kumar At Chennai Home After His Mother's Death Along With Trisha; Hugs Him In Viral Emotional Video

Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Visit Ajith Kumar After His Mother's Demise | Photo Via X

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay visited actor Ajith Kumar at his Chennai home following the demise of the latter's mother Mohini Mani. Accompanied by his rumoured partner, actress Trisha Krishnan, Vijay was seen arriving at Ajith’s residence to offer his condolences and support during the difficult time.

Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Visit Ajith Kumar After His Mother's Demise

A video from the visit has surfaced on social media and is quickly gaining attention among fans. The emotional clip shows Vijay greeting Ajith and sharing a warm hug with him, after which Trisha is seen offering her condolences to the actor. Vijay’s personal visit, along with Trisha Krishnan, has been viewed by many as a touching display of solidarity and respect during a period of grief.

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Chief Minister Vijay and Trisha arrives to pay last respects to Actor Ajith Kumar's mother 💔 pic.twitter.com/97KfOHKKzL — Deepu (@deepu_drops) May 30, 2026

However, it remains unclear whether Vijay and Trisha arrived together or visited separately. While some clips suggest that Trisha reached the residence a few minutes before Vijay, others show the two stars arriving in different vehicles, leading to speculation among fans about the timing of their visits.

Ajith and Vijay share a warm bond in the Tamil film industry. The two actors starred together in the 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile, which remains the only movie to feature them on screen together. Trisha also shares a long professional association with Ajith, having worked alongside him in films such as Ji, Yennai Arindhaal, and the recent Vidaamuyarchi.

Ajith Kumar's Mother Funeral Details

Mohini Mani's funeral will be held on Sunday in a private ceremony, as confirmed by the family. She passed away in her sleep in Chennai on Saturday at the age of 89 after a period of declining health.

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Mohini Mani is survived by her sons Ajith Kumar, Anup Kumar and Anil Kumar.