Ajith Kumar's Mother Passes Away; Kamal Haasan, Vijay & Others Mourn Her Demise

Ajith Kumar's Mother Passes Away |

On Saturday morning, we got the sad news that Tamil star Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini, passed away at the age of 84. According to reports, she died due to age-related health issues. Reportedly, Ajith, whi is in Dubai, is one his way to Chennai. The funeral is expected to take place on May 31, Sunday.

Many celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, and more took to social media to mourn her demise and offer condolences to Ajith.

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "I was saddened to hear the news of the passing of my brother Mr. Ajith Kumar's mother Mrs. Mohini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother (sic)."

சகோதரர் திரு. அஜித்குமார் அவர்களின் தாயார் திருமதி. மோகினி மணி அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தி அறிந்து வருத்தமடைந்தேன்.



அன்புத் தாயை இழந்து தவிக்கும் அஜித்குமாருக்கும் அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் எனது மனமார்ந்த ஆறுதல்களைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2026

On behalf of Vijay, CMO Tamil Nadu tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of my dear friend Mr. Ajith Kumar's mother Mrs. Mohini Ammaiyar. I pray that her soul rests in the eternal peace of the Almighty. My deepest condolences to my friend Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family who are grieving the loss of their mother, who was their pillar of strength and support in all aspects of their lives. #CMJosephVijay‌ (sic)."

R Sarath Kumar posted on X (Twitter), "The news of the passing of the mother of our beloved brother, actor Mr. Ajith Kumar, Mrs. Mohini Mani, due to old age and ill health, is deeply saddening. On behalf of myself and my family, I express my deepest condolences to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family, relatives, and friends who are suffering from the loss of their mother (sic)."

Check out the tweets of the other celebrities below...

Dear #ajith so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Condolences to the family and pray for strength in this sad phase of your life.🙏🙏may she be in peace. — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 30, 2026

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Ajith sir’s mother Mrs. Mohini Mani Amma



I extend my heartfelt deepest condolences to Ajith sir and his family who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother



May god bless her soul

Rest in peace 🙏 — Shobi Paulraj (@shobimaster) May 30, 2026

We at The Free Press Journal pray that Ajith Kumar's mother's soul rests in peace.