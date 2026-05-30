Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Passes Away At 84; Actor Rushes Back To Chennai From Dubai

Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini passes away at 84 |

In a shocking turn of events, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's mother Mohini passed away at the age of 84. The heartbreaking news has left the actor’s family, friends, and fans deeply saddened, with condolences pouring in from across the film industry and social media.

Ajith Kumar Rushes To Chennai After Mother's Demise

Reports state that Ajith's mother breathed her last on Saturday, May 30, after battling age-related health issues. Upon learning of her demise, the actor is said to have immediately made arrangements to return to Chennai from Dubai, where he was reportedly occupied with personal and professional commitments.

Funeral On Friday

The final rites of Ajith's mother are expected to take place in Chennai on Sunday, May 31, in the presence of close family members and friends.

As fans and well-wishers stand by him during this period of mourning, tributes continue to pour in for Ajith Kumar's late mother, remembering her life and legacy with respect and affection.