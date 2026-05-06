RB Choudary Death: Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Down In Tears, Consoles Jiiva While Paying Last Respect To Late Producer – Watch VIDEO |

Veteran producer R.B. Choudary died on Tuesday in a tragic car accident. The accident took place near Joontha village in the Bewar district of Rajasthan. His mortal remains were brought to his residence in Chennai, where several South Indian film personalities arrived to pay their last respects.

Actors Pay Last Respect to R.B. Choudary

Tamil superstar and politician Thalapathy Vijay, who recently secured a major political victory in the Tamil Nadu Election 2026, paid his final respects to R.B. Choudary. He placed a flower garland on the mortal remains and was seen emotionally embracing Jiiva, the late producer’s son.

Vijay’s father and filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar also visited the residence to offer their condolences and pay tribute to the veteran producer.

Several other prominent names from the South Indian film industry also arrived to pay their respects, including Mammootty, Dhanush, Suriya, and Sivakarthikeyan.