'We Wish To Grieve Quietly...': Ajith Kumar's Family Issues FIRST Statement After Mother Mohini Mani's Death, Last Rites To Be Private

Ajith Kumar’s mother dies; family requests private rites |

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away on Saturday at the age of 89 in her sleep in Chennai, after a period of declining health. After her sudden demise, Ajith's brother, Anil Kumar, in an official statement urged privacy as they mourn the loss of their mother, confirming that her last rites will be held as a private affair as they wish to grieve their mother quietly.

Ajith Kumar's Family Issues Statement After Mother's Demise

Ajith's brother, Anil Kumar, wrote on X, "Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years."

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'She Derived Immense & Pride Seeing Her Children Succeed In Life'

He added that, even in this time of grief, they are comforted by the fact that their mother lived a long life and was among the fortunate ones to have known the undying love and care of family, as well as the genuine respect of everyone who came to know her kind nature, selfless spirit, and quiet grace. As someone who, as a child, was part of the wave of Sindhis who migrated to newly independent India during the Partition, leaving everything behind and starting anew, she derived immense satisfaction and pride from seeing her children succeed in life.

'We Wish To Grieve Quietly, Honoring Her Memory'

"We are moved by the kind, heartfelt messages, condolences, and remembrances that have been pouring in, and we ask for your understanding if we are unable to take calls or are slow to respond to messages. Her last rites will be a private, family affair. We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honoring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life," wrote the family.

Mohini Mani is survived by her sons Ajith Kumar, Anup Kumar and Anil Kumar.