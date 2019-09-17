Vijay Deverakonda’s next film gets the title ‘World Famous Lover’

Vijay Deverakonda who got attention with his exceptional performance in ‘Arjun Reddy’ is now again coming with a new movie with the director Kranthi. Recently his movie gets the title ‘ World Famous Lover’.

Vijay who was last seen in the movie ‘Dear Comrade’ shared this news on his social media profile and wrote with a film’s first poster, “Next Up #WorldFamousLover #WFL”. The first look will be out on September 20th.