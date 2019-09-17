Vijay Deverakonda’s next film gets the title ‘World Famous Lover’

Vijay Deverakonda who got attention with his exceptional performance in ‘Arjun Reddy’ is now again coming with a new movie with the director Kranthi. Recently his movie gets the title ‘ World Famous Lover’.
Vijay who was last seen in the movie ‘Dear Comrade’ shared this news on his social media profile and wrote with a film’s first poster, “Next Up #WorldFamousLover #WFL”. The first look will be out on September 20th.
The film will also feature actresses like Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in the lead. This film will be the debut Telugu film for Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite.
The film is already went o the floors few days ago and nothing about the movie is revealed by the makers and the team. He is also shooting for Anand Annamalai's Hero and the movie will see him take on the role of a biker.
