Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani clubbed together in an advertisement.

Tollywood’s rising star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood’s budding actress Kiara Advani were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday after an ad-shoot. Their fans are super excited and also wish to see them on “big screen”. It would be amazing to see Kiara and Vijay sharing the screen in an advertisement. Subsequent to which, they accompanied Karan Johar to Manish Malhotra’s dinner party.

Right after the shoot both of them were speckled in traditional attires. After which they got clicked in causals, KJ was in jeans and a red jacket, while Kiara was looking cute in a chic playsuit paired with white jacket. As usual Vijay was looking fabulously rowdy in blue bandhgala jacket and black pants. Manish Malhotra posted an Instagram story which included all of them, probably posted after dinner.

The Tollywood sensation ‘Arjun Reddy’ made a mark in 2017, also it gave a boost to Vijay’s career. The movie was remaked and released as Kabir Singh in Hindi this year, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as lead. Although, Vijay has not reacted to the remake but he was highlighted in an event where he clicked a selfie with Kiara. Apparently this event was organized in March 2019 regarding the announcement of Kabir Singh.