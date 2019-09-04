Ayushmann Khurrana, Shweta Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda spotted despite Mumbai rains

Heavy rainfall is hitting Mumbai since yesterday. But this is not a reason for B town people to stop working. Many celebs were spotted at the International airport of Mumbai. ‘Munna Michael’ actress Nidhi Agarwal was snapped at airport today morning, she was dressed up in black off shoulder top and brown pants.

Big B’s daughter and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan Nanda clicked by paparazzi on airport this morning. Nushrat Bharucha who came in limelight after ‘Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety’ was seen on the International airport with Ayushmann Khurrana, as she was all smiling to lenses in her endearing denim dress. The duo is currently promoting their film Dream Girl.

‘Dear Comrade’ star cast Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in the one of the hotels in Mumbai. Vijay looked stylish in his super cool outfit and Rashmika was clicked in a pretty dress.