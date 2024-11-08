Vijay Deverakonda Slips, Falls Off Stairs While Promoting Sahiba In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda attended a college fest in Mumbai on Friday to promote his upcoming music video, Sahiba, but while at it, he injured himself after falling off the stairs at the venue. A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet, in which Vijay can be seen slipping and losing his balance, thus falling off the stairs.

Vijay visited the cultural fest of Mithibai College in Mumbai on Friday to promote his upcoming song, which also features Radhika Madan. While leaving the venue, the actor was being escorted by his team outside and that is when he slipped and fell off several steps before regaining composure.

Despite the awkward moment in front of cameras, the actor remained calm. However, his team members quickly covered the cameras and asked the paps to not record the moment.

It is to be noted that a few days ago, Vijay sustained a shoulder injury on the sets of his upcoming film, VD 12. He got injured while shooting for an intense action sequence, and he is currently on a break from the film's shoot to undergo physiotherapy and rehab.

Meanwhile, the love track Sahiba has been crooned by Jasleen Royal and it is the first time that Vijay will be seen sharing the screen with Radhika. "It's been an absolute pleasure working on Sahiba. Jasleen's vision and passion for music are truly inspiring. I believe this song will touch many hearts, and I'm honored to be a part of it," Vijay said.

On the other hand, his film, VD 12 is touted to be a gangster drama, and it is being directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. In November 2023, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna has replaced actress Sreleela in VD12. However, there has been no confirmation about the lead actress of the film.