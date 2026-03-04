Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Meet Media In Hyderabad Ahead Of Their Wedding Reception - Watch Video

ViRosh Meet Media | Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. After their wedding, they flew down to Hyderabad, and on Wednesday, a wedding reception has been organised by the couple in the city. Ahead of the reception, they met the media in Hyderabad and spoke to them.

While talking to the Telugu media, Vijay said, "Time is passing for all of us. Life is passing, we are growing up, doing new things in life, new stages in life. But, you will always be my home press."

He further added, "The Telugu press will always be our press, and I thank you all for your wishes. We came here so you all can meet, and we can take your blessings while we are here. Telugu States has a good daughter-in-law… take good care of her (sic)."

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Reception

Vijay and Rashmika's wedding reception will take place at Taj Krishna hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. It is expected that many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities will be attend it.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Festivities

Vijay and Rashmika had many pre-wedding festivites, and one of them was the sangeet function. On Tuesday, the couple had posted pictures from their sangeet, and it went viral on social media.

While sharing the pictures Rashmika wrote, "The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. ❤️ It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other.. to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! (sic)."

After their wedding, the couple visited a temple in Hyderabad, and they distributed sweets to their fans. Later, they went to Vijay's village, Thummanpet, for his housewarming ceremony.

On Tuesday, ViRosh had organised a lunch for their fans. The videos of the event also went viral on social media.