Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple Shares Pictures From Their Sangeet Function; Fans Call It 'Beautiful'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26, 2026, and before their wedding, a few pre-wedding festivities took place, including a sangeet function. On Tuesday, the couple took to Instagram to share pictures from their sangeet, and fans are going gaga over how beautiful the newlyweds look.

Rashmika captioned the post as, "The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. ❤️ It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other.. to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! (sic)."

She further revealed that they wore outfits by Falguni Shane Peacock. Rashmika wrote, "@falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!!💃🏻💃🏻 24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends! (sic)"

Vijay also posted, "Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyones speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people (sic)."

Their comments section is filled with positive wishes, and fans are loving their sangeet pictures. Well, the picture are dreamy, and clearly looks like Mandannas and Deverakondas had a great time.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding in Udaipur was attended by close friends and family. The couple later visited a temple in Hyderabad and distributed sweets to their fans there.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Deverakonda at Thummanpet- Telangana 🔥 ❤️🧿#Virosh pic.twitter.com/WTxP8QxFnI — THE SUKUMAR (@__sukumar___) March 2, 2026

On Monday, they visited Vijay's village Thummanpeta for the housewarming ceremony of the actor's farmhouse. Even there they met their fans.

Now, on March 4, 2026, a wedding reception is planned in Hyderabad. It is expected that many South Indian and Bollywood celebrities will attend it.