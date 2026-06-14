Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Fulfil Promise To Support Government School Students In Telangana

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are turning a promise into reality. Months after announcing an educational initiative for students in Telangana, the couple has now begun implementing the project aimed at supporting young learners from government schools.

On Sunday (June 14), Vijay shared an update on social media as he travelled to Thummanpet, the village where his father was born. The actor revealed that he and Rashmika were moving ahead with a dream they had spoken about earlier this year - to reward hardworking students from Classes 9 and 10 across Achampet Mandal in Telangana.

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Making the announcement on X, Vijay wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February - @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. (sic)."

We are on our way to Thummanpet.

The little village where my Father was born.



In February - @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours.



To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana.



Here is a… pic.twitter.com/wLNSr4ZZHe — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 14, 2026

Rashmika also expressed her excitement by resharing Vijay’s post and adding red heart emojis.

The initiative traces back to February, shortly after the couple’s wedding in Udaipur. At the time, Vijay and Rashmika announced their decision to support the education of students studying in Classes 9 and 10 across 44 government schools in Thummanpeta through the Deverakonda Foundation.

As part of the programme, the foundation is expected to help ensure that students receive educational support, including timely payment of fees, notebooks and other essential study materials. The effort is aimed at reducing the financial burden on families and encouraging students to continue their education without interruption.

The initiative is also expected to help prevent school dropouts caused by economic challenges, providing many children with a better opportunity to complete their studies.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay and Rashmika are preparing to reunite on screen in the upcoming period drama Ranabaali. The film marks their third collaboration after the successful movies Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. It will also be their first project together after marriage.

According to reports, Ranabaali is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that allegedly remained absent from mainstream history books. The film is expected to explore historical events that were reportedly misrepresented during British rule.