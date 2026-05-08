'Vijay Aur Trisha Ko Shaadi Kar Leni Chahiye': Rakhi Sawant On Dating Rumours Of Ghilli Stars

Rakhi Sawant On Dating Rumours Of Vijay & Trisha | Instagram

While Thalapathy Vijay is currently enjoying his victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, the rumours of him dating actress Trisha are getting stronger. Recently, in an interview, Rakhi Sawant opened up about the Ghilli stars’ dating rumours and stated that they should get married. She also claimed that she knows Trisha, as they started their struggle together.

While talking to Filmymantra Media, Rakhi said, "I think they should get married. Mujhe lagta hai Vijay aur Trisha ko shaadi kar lene chahiye, aur hum aayenge mehendi mein (I think Vijay and Trisha should get married, and we will go for their mehendi ceremony)."

Rakhi also spoke about Vijay's victory in the TN election. She said, "He is the first Christian in Tamil Nadu to win so many seats. So, I personally like him, and it was my dream to do a song with Vijay, but I didn't get that chance. However, now I feel that I should join his party."

Further talking about Trisha and Vijay, Rakhi said their jodi is very good, and she knows Trisha. Rakhi revealed that they started their struggle together in Bollywood, but later Trisha moved to the South and started doing films there.

At the end, Rakhi said, "He (Vijay) is a believer of Jesus Christ, so his victory is certain."

The Tamil Nadu election results were declared on May 4, 2026, which was also Trisha's birthday. While the counting was going on and Vijay was leading, the actress had also visited his house.

While the rumours of them dating have been going on for the past few months, neither Vijay nor Trisha have reacted to them.

Vijay & Trisha Upcoming Movies

After making him win in the Tamil Nadu elections, Vijay's fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Jana Nayagan. The actor's final film is expected to release soon.

Meanwhile, Trisha will next be seen in Karuppu, which is slated to release on May 15, 2026.