Tamil Nadu Election Result Date: Trisha Krishnan's 'May Me Season' Post Goes VIRAL; Vijay Fans React |

Trisha Krishnan recently grabbed headlines after she shared a picture of herself voting, set to a song from Vijay’s film, sparking speculation among fans about whether she had voted for the actor-turned-politician. Now, another social media post by the actress is going viral, where she can be seen excitedly counting down to her birthday.

Trisha shared a picture of herself wearing a backless black top paired with jeans. Flaunting her back in the photo, she captioned it, "May(me) season has officially begun."

Soon after, fans flooded the comment section with advance birthday wishes. Vijay’s fans also reacted with his GIFs, with one user joking, "Code Word Accepted." Many others joined in, adding to the buzz around her post.

Trisha Krishnan’s “May(me) season” post has sparked social media chatter as her birthday on May 4 coincides with the Tamil Nadu Assembly election result day. The overlap has led fans to draw playful connections online, especially amid the political buzz surrounding actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is actively being discussed in the state’s political landscape. While early trends and exit polls are awaited ahead of counting day, the coincidence of dates has added to the online speculation and made her post trend further.

Trisha Krishnan has been repeatedly linked to Vijay ever since reports about the actor-turned-politician’s marital issues surfaced. While there has been no official confirmation from either side, speculation intensified after claims emerged that Vijay’s wife had cited infidelity in the divorce proceedings, leading to online chatter attempting to connect Trisha to the situation. The rumours gained further traction due to the actors’ past on-screen chemistry and public appearances, though neither Vijay nor Trisha has addressed or confirmed these claims.

Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has reportedly filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu family court, citing allegations of infidelity and extramarital involvement in her petition. According to reports, she has claimed that Vijay was involved in a relationship with a fellow actress, which she says caused emotional distress and breakdown of trust in their marriage. She has also sought legal separation and related reliefs as part of the ongoing proceedings.