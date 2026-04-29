Ahilyanagar: TVK Chief Vijay Thalapathy Offers Prayers At Shirdi Temple, Large Crowds Gather | @PrakazVijay_Of on X

Ahilyanagar: Actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy, founder and chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple on Wednesday after arriving at Shirdi International Airport.

He travelled to Shirdi to seek the blessings of Sai Baba and was seen offering prayers at the temple. Dressed in simple attire, he spent time inside the shrine and greeted devotees present there.

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A large number of fans gathered at the airport as well as the temple premises to catch a glimpse of the popular actor. There was a heavy rush during his visit, and security arrangements were tightened as he moved from the airport to the temple.

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Vijay is one of the leading stars in Tamil cinema, known for several blockbuster films and a massive fan following across India. Recently, he stepped into active politics by launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and has been increasing his public engagements across regions.

His visit comes at a time when he is building his political presence, drawing attention from both his supporters in the cinema and his growing base in politics.