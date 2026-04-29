Pune To Get Direct Bagdogra Flight from May 1, Boost To Northeast Connectivity | Representational Image

Pune: Air connectivity from the city is set to improve as Air India Express will start a direct flight between Pune and Bagdogra from May 1, offering easier access to Northeast India and the Eastern Himalayan region.

The new service will run five days a week and is expected to reduce travel time for passengers. At present, most travellers from Pune have to take connecting flights through Mumbai, Delhi or Kolkata to reach Bagdogra and nearby destinations.

The Pune–Bagdogra route is part of the airline’s summer expansion plan, which includes 11 new routes aimed at improving links between major cities, state capitals and popular tourist spots. Bagdogra is an important entry point for places like Darjeeling, Sikkim and other parts of the Northeast, making this route useful for both tourists and business travellers. With this addition, Air India Express will operate a total of 96 weekly flights from Pune, increasing its presence and improving direct travel options from the city.

This initiative will save time and make travel easier. Earlier journeys to Darjeeling and Sikkim required connecting flights or long train trips that could take a full day or more. The new direct flight will make travel more comfortable, especially for families and senior citizens.

Many travellers, including industry observers, believe the Pune–Bagdogra flight will see good demand, especially during the holiday season, as many travellers head to hill stations to escape the summer heat.