'Code Word Accepted': Trisha Krishnan Posts Vijay Song After Voting In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, Netizens Speculate Her Vote

Trisha Krishnan Posts Vijay Song After Voting In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, Netizens Speculate Her Vote |

Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan cast her vote in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. Soon after voting, the actress shared several photos and videos on her social media. However, what caught everyone’s attention was not her Instagram post, but the song she used in it.

The song Trisha added to her post was “Arjunar Villu” from her and Vijay’s film Ghilli. In the post, she was seen showing her inked finger to the media. Many netizens felt that Trisha was indirectly hinting at voting for Vijay’s party.

Reacting to her post, one user commented, "Ghilli song: Code Word Accepted." Another wrote, "Knowing in BGM to whom you are voting for." Some also advised her, "Keep quiet till the election is over." Since the post featured Vijay’s film song, linking it to TVK, users continued commenting, "Code Word Accepted."

As polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 began, Trisha arrived at the booth early in the morning. Dressed in a pista and pink-coloured kurta set, she smiled as she cast her vote. She also paused to pose for the media, proudly showing her inked finger before leaving in her car.

Actor Vijay’s personal life has often been the subject of public speculation, especially after reports of his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam reportedly filing for divorce in 2026, with media references to alleged differences and rumours of an extramarital relationship.

Amid this, actress Trisha Krishnan has frequently been linked to Vijay due to their long-standing on-screen pairing in films like Ghilli and Leo, as well as occasional public appearances and social media interactions over the years. These instances have often been amplified by fan theories and online speculation, despite no confirmed statement from either party regarding any personal relationship.

While social media has repeatedly connected Trisha to the divorce and alleged affair rumours, both Vijay and Trisha have maintained silence on such claims, and much of the discussion remains based on conjecture rather than verified evidence.