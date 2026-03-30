Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay Declares Assets Worth ₹520 Crore In Election Affidavit

TVK chief Vijay on Monday filed his nomination from the Perambur constituency in Chennai and urged voters to support his party’s whistle symbol in the April 23 elections, expressing confidence in forming the government.

In his affidavit, Vijay declared total assets worth Rs 520 crore, including movable assets of Rs 405 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 115 crore.

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Addressing supporters from an open-top campaign vehicle after filing his nomination, Vijay sharply criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, calling it responsible for the current state of Tamil Nadu. He directly targeted Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleging that his government had failed the people.

Vijay said he had stepped away from a comfortable life to enter politics with the aim of serving the public and repaying their support. He assured voters that he would remain honest and committed, promising not to mislead them.

Positioning himself as a pro-people alternative, Vijay asked voters to choose between what he described as an “anti-people government” led by Stalin and his own vision of governance focused on public welfare. He called for a “whistle revolution” through the ballot.

Highlighting civic issues, Vijay questioned the lack of basic amenities in areas like Perambur and criticised governance standards. He asked residents whether the current situation reflected proper administration, raising concerns over living conditions.

With his entry into the electoral fray, Vijay has intensified the political contest in Tamil Nadu, seeking to convert his popularity into electoral success.