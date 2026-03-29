Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay To Contest From Perambur, Trichy East; TVK Unveils Candidates

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday announced that he will contest from Perambur and Trichy East constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking his political debut. He will face DMK leaders RD Shekar in Perambur and Inigo Irudayaraj in Trichy East.

Unveiling the party’s candidates, Vijay urged voters to support TVK’s ‘whistle’ symbol, calling the election a “whistle revolution.” He mentioned that his party is committed to serving the people and vowed to uphold integrity in governance.

Focus On Women’s Safety, Drug-Free Tamil Nadu

Addressing a press conference, Vijay outlined key priorities, including ensuring women’s safety, maintaining law and order, and creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu. He assured that his government would not misuse public funds or indulge in corruption.

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Key Leaders Fielded In Prominent Constituencies

TVK General Secretary N Anand will contest from T. Nagar, while Treasurer Venkat Ramanan will contest from Mylapore. In other key contests, VS Babu will take on DMK chief M. K. Stalin in Kolathur, while Selvam will face Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk.

Candidates ‘From Common Backgrounds’

Highlighting his selection process, Vijay said TVK candidates come from ordinary backgrounds and understand the struggles of the common man. He stressed that integrity and commitment matter more than experience, calling MLAs “protectors of the Assembly and the voice of the people.”

Veiled Attack On DMK Alliance

In an indirect swipe at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Vijay questioned the strength of its alliances, suggesting they may not endure, especially if the outcome appears predictable.

Election Promises And Youth Welfare Push

Vijay announced a series of promises, including timely conduct of government exams and financial assistance ₹4,000 per month for graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders aimed at supporting youth and boosting employment.

Tamil Nadu Poll Schedule Announced

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23 across 234 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current Assembly tenure ends on May 10. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance and the NDA led by AIADMK.