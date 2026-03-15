Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Dates Announced By EC; Polls To Be Held In Single Phase On April 23; Counting On May 4

The schedule for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections was announced on Saturday, March 15, setting the stage for a major political contest in the southern state. With the declaration of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force across Tamil Nadu with immediate effect.

The announcement marks the beginning of the electoral process for choosing representatives to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, whose current term is set to end on May 10, 2026.

Polling date and counting schedule

According to the Election Commission, voting for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be conducted in a single phase on April 23, 2026. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026, when the results will decide which party or alliance forms the next government in the state.

Tamil Nadu traditionally holds its Assembly elections in a single phase due to its manageable number of constituencies and relatively stable law-and-order conditions during elections.

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Constituency breakdown

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has 234 constituencies, divided into different categories to ensure representation for marginalised communities.

-188 general constituencies

-44 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC)

-2 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST)

These seats together determine the majority mark required to form the government in the state.

Election preparations completed

The Election Commission stated that extensive preparations have already been carried out ahead of the polls. This includes finalisation of electoral rolls, assessment of security arrangements, and a detailed review of polling infrastructure across the state.

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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the Commission had recently visited poll-bound states to evaluate readiness. During these visits, officials met recognised political parties, district election officers, senior police officials, and representatives from enforcement agencies to review arrangements and gather feedback on the upcoming elections.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by M.K. Stalin returned to power with a decisive victory, ending a decade of rule by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The DMK emerged as the largest party, winning 133 seats with a 37.7% vote share. The AIADMK secured 66 seats with 33.29% of the votes.

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Among other parties:

-Indian National Congress (INC) won 18 seats

-Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) secured 5 seats

-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won 4 seats each

-Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured 2 seats each

Several other parties, including Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), failed to win seats despite receiving a small share of votes.