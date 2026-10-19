Vidyut Jammwal Questions Tiger Shroff’s Fans After Firing Incident, Tells Mumbai Police ‘This Should Never Happen Again’ - VIDEO

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has reacted to the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, calling him the “most fearless” person he knows. However, Jammwal also questioned why Tiger’s fans did not chase the alleged shooters, asking, “Why can’t one of us step forward, not just as witnesses, but as human beings?” He also urged the Mumbai Police to ensure that such an incident never happens again.

In a video shared on Instagram, Jammwal addressed Tiger, his fans and the Mumbai Police. He said, “Main Tiger Shroff ko kuch bolna chahta hoon. Tum sabse nidar aadmi ho.” He then questioned the actor’s fans for not attempting to catch the shooters, saying, “But, I wanna tell your fans, every person who goes to watch you play football and cheer for you and kehte hain main aapka sabse bada fan hoon, wo itne saare jo fan the na kisi ko to bhagna chahiye tha, kisi ko to pakadna chahiye tha, nai?”

Jammwal further urged fans to take responsibility, saying, “What is this? Hum log karte hain, aap log bhi to kuch karo yaar.” Addressing the Mumbai Police, he said, “And main Mumbai Police ko bolna chahunga, yes you will give him security. But, this should never happen again. Agar is tarah ki galti ho bhi jaye na, phir aap hi gunehgaar hain.”

Towards the end of the video, Jammwal played Bajrang Baan on his phone and encouraged Tiger to listen to it. He said, “Aur Tiger sun na yaar, apna hai na favourite dono ka- Bajrang Baan, bas sunte reh.” The actor added that he listens to the prayer whenever he feels alone and believes Tiger listens to it too.

Jammwal uploaded the video with the caption, "We know there’s a lot happening in our country. Sometimes we can raise our voice, sometimes we can’t, but we do in our own way. But when we see someone being harassed or assaulted on the street (woman :man), why do we stand by and watch? Why can’t one of us step forward, not just as witnesses, but as human beings? We need fewer spectators and more heroes."