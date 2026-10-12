Vidyut Jammwal Plays Damru Near Mumbai's CSMT, Calls It A Way To Release Control; Know Its Mental Health Benefits

Vidyut Jammwal Plays Damru At Mumbai's CSMT, Calls It A Way To Release Control | Instagram

Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal was seen playing the damru near Mumbai's historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Ahead of his upcoming film Street Fighter, in which he plays the character of Dhalsim, the actor demonstrated his damru-playing skills, blending modern attire with traditional dance elements. He incorporated the traditional Indian percussion instrument into a vibrant performance against the backdrop of CSMT. Jammwal shared a video of his performance on Instagram on Sunday, October 11, 2026, highlighting how playing the instrument helps the mind release tension and achieve stillness.

Vidyut Jammwal Plays Damru Near CSMT

Ahead of the release of Street Fighter, in which Vidyut Jammwal plays the role of Dhalsim, the actor was seen playing the damru against the backdrop of Mumbai's CSMT. He shared a video of his performance on his Instagram handle on Sunday, October 11.

Describing the experience as a way for the mind to release control, Jammwal highlighted how engaging with rhythm can offer a different perspective on mindfulness and mental well-being.

He captioned the video, “Playing the DAMRU is a way for the mind to release control and simply flow. In its pulse, thoughts find rest and stillness takes root.”

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How Rhythmic Drumming May Benefit Mental Well-Being

The damru holds cultural and spiritual significance in India and is associated with Lord Shiva, who is often depicted holding the small, hourglass-shaped percussion instrument. Its distinctive rhythmic sound has been part of religious rituals and traditional practices for centuries. Apart from its mythological significance, playing the instrument may also promote mental relaxation.

Engaging in rhythmic activities can provide an outlet for releasing tension. Repetitive movements and sounds may help people shift their attention away from everyday worries, offering a calming activity as they focus on the rhythm.

Playing a percussion instrument requires attention to timing, movement and sound. Concentrating on these elements can encourage people to remain present in the moment rather than becoming caught up in distracting thoughts.